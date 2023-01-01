Swachhta Pakhwada prog organised

MARO, 31 Dec: The Upper Subansiri KVK created awareness among farmers, farmwomen and rural youths, and observed different programmes related to cleanliness during a 15-day Swachhta Pakhwada programme from 16-30 December.

“Activities such as swachhata pledge, plantation of trees, cleanliness and

sanitation drive within campuses and surroundings, including residential colonies, common marketplace, generation of wealth from waste using mushroom production and vermicompost production technologies, kitchen garden in residential colonies, celebration of Kisan Diwas, cleaning of nearby tourist spots, fostering healthy competition, drawing competition for schoolchildren, visit of community waste disposal sites etc, were observed in different parts of the district,” the KVK informed in a release.