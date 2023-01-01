Mizoram to host G20 meeting in March

AIZAWL, 31 Dec: Mizoram will host a G20 meeting here in March next year and the state government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event, a senior official said on Saturday.

The panel, under the chairmanship of Home Commissioner H Lalengmawia, will supervise and monitor all arrangements for the meeting, to be held on 2 March, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma said.

Various sub-committees have also been set up for the “milestone” event, she said.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state/government is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September next year in New Delhi. (PTI)