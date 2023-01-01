Indian Army organises day-night football tournament

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: The Indian Army organised a day-night football tournament for both sexes at Deomali in Tirap district as part of its Operation Sadbhavana.

Youngster FC defeated Fozo Sporting Club in the women’s final, while in the men’s category Field Colony Football Club was defeated by United Brothers Football Club on 30 December, a defence release said.

Sports items under Operation Sadbhavana were distributed to the villagers of Deomali circle.

The Indian Army motivated the youths to be an active part of the mainstream and adopt a healthy lifestyle that is free from drugs and is dedicated for a better future for their families, region and country.

The tournament was organised in tune with the Fit India movement, with the aim of encouraging the youths towards sports.

Eight women’s and 10 men’s teams from the TCL region participated in the tournament.

The Digboi battalion of the Red Shield Division organised the tournament from 10 December.