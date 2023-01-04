DC flags off Arunachal Rising Campaign

DAPORIJO, 3 Jan: Upper Subansiri DC in-charge Tanam Kyali flagged off a three-day Arunachal Rising Campaign at his office complex here on Tuesday.

The main purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among the younger generation about harmful effects of drugs abuse, the importance health and hygiene, education etc and to inform the people about the new initiatives and achievements of government.

The programme was organized by the IPR department in collaboration with Upper Subansiri district administration. (DIPRO)