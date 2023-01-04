ATTWS seeks upgrading of Gangte circle to independent ADC hqtrs

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The All Taniang Talam Welfare Society (ATTWS) has submitted a memorandum to Palin MLA, appealing him to do the needful for upgrading the Gangte circle headquarters in Kra Daadi district to an independent ADC headquarters.

Stating that Gangte circle headquarters, created in 2004 is one of the oldest circles of the earlier undivided Kurung Kumey district, the society urged the MLA to take up the matter with the authorities concerned in the greater interest of people of the area.

The society said that the people of Gangte circle have been facing problems due to absence of an independent ADC headquarters in their circle. Further, the (Gangte) circle headquarters is situated at a distance of over 100 kms from Palin, the district headquarters of Kra Daadi, the memorandum added.