The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) team led by APCC president-cum-NECCC chairman Nabam Tuki called upon AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge along with other delegates from APCC for Bharat Jodo Yatra, at the Congress president’s residence at New Delhi on Wednesday in presence of AICC incharge for Arunachal Pradesh Manish Chatrath.