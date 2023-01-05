Arunachal has huge potentials in agri-horti sectors: Moyong

PASIGHAT, 4 Jan: “Arunachal Pradesh has huge potentials in the agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors,” said Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong during the inaugural programme of the two days Kisan Mela, organized by the College of Agriculture in collaboration with the College of Horticulture & Forestry and Krishi Vigyan Kendra here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The theme of the Mela is ‘Innovations in Potato Farming to Empower Tribal Farmers in the North Eastern Region of India.’

The MLA said agriculture and farmers remain the top priority of the governments and asserted that conducive environment has been created for agriculture and allied sectors in order to increase farmer income, ensure food security and economic growth.

He observed that the assembly of farmers, entrepreneurs, experts in the two days mela would help in developing linkages between various stakeholders to benefit the farming community.

The MLA opined that agriculture and horticulture colleges at Pasighat were making strides in every field and features in national headlines for its unprecedented achievements.

“KVKs were conducting quality research and ensuring extension services,” the MLA said adding that both central and state governments have assured of all possible support in agri-horti business innovations to create employment opportunities and provided appropriate insurance policies to strengthen the morale of the growers.

Earlier, College of Agriculture Dean, Dr. A K Tripathi stated that their integrated approach with the focus on efficient use of bio-resources for food, feed and industry will be able to tackle challenges arising out of globalization and climate change.

College of Horticulture Dean, Dr. B N Hazarika, in his address, threw light on the ways and strategy for holistic development of horti-agri and allied sectors and transforming the lives of farmers with skill development and other dedicated initiatives.

Among others, registrar of Central Agricultural University, Imphal Dr. K. Mamocha Singh, faculties Dr. Gireesh Chand and Dr. S K Bandyopadhyay also spoke on the occasion.

Many progressive farmers were awarded on the occasion.(DIPRO)