Hearing in Techi Meena Lishi murder case postponed

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 5 Jan: The district & sessions court here in Papum Pare district on Thursday extended the hearing for Chumi Taya – one of the prime accused in the alleged murder of Techi Meena Lishi – till next Monday, as the court’s lawyer was not present.

The hearing had earlier been postponed on 12 December last year.

Meanwhile, the Tara Abb Multipurpose Welfare Society’s women’s wing chairperson Tana Anjela questioned the government over the delay in delivering justice to the bereaved family for the past two years.

“Taya should be rearrested,” she said, and added that “she (Taya) had sought a week’s interim bail six months ago, but no further arrest has been made.”

The well-wishers of late Lishi requested that “the current account of Chumi Taya should be frozen.”

Taya had on 12 December last year appealed for de-freezing her account.