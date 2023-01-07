Journalist Christina Darang passes away

PASIGHAT, 6 Jan: The East Siang district correspondent of the ‘Arunachal Express’, Christina Darang, passed away in a fatal road mishap on Friday morning.

According to family members, she was on her way to the church’s youth picnic with her friends when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Dura area, a few kilometres from Pasighat. She was brought to the nearest hospital, and rushed to Dibrugarh (Assam) later, but could not be saved. She was 22 years old.

Born on 24 December, 2000, Darang was the daughter of Soitoram Darang and Elly Ratan Darang. She completed her bachelor’s degree in economics (honours) from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, in 2020, and was pursuing her master’s degree in sociology from the IGNOU.

“She had been an exceptional and valued member of the Arunachal Express since joining our organisation last month. With her untimely demise, Arunachal Express has not only lost a dedicated, charming, and hardworking colleague, but I especially have lost a sister who had a bright future. My prayers are with the family members,” Arunachal Express CEO Jun Taki said in a condolence message.

A two-minute silence was observed at the Arunachal Express head office and prayers were offered for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists has also expressed deep shock and sorrow over Darang’s untimely demise and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.