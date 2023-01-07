APWWS team visits Missionary of Charity child care centre

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jan: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) visited the Missionary of Charity’s Child Care Institute here to welcome the new year with the children of the institute.

The team donated winter clothes for the children.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling appealed to the citizens to come forward to donate winter clothes and school stationeries for the needy children.

ICR Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Likha Asha thanked the APWWS “for showing such kindness by taking out time to celebrate the new year with the children, and for donating clothes.”

Children displayed their paintings to the APWWS team, which also included members Oyam Binggep and Rerik Karlo Digbak.

ICR CWC members Jaya Doji and Habung Gyati were also present.