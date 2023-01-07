Si-Donyi celebrated with traditional gaiety

Govt taking measures to protect, promote state’s cultural heritage: Mein

DAPORIJO, 6 Jan: Si-Donyi, one of the most colourful festivals of the state, was celebrated here in Upper Subansiri district with religious fervour and traditional gaiety on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the state government is taking every possible measure to protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

“In a bid to restore the historic glory of Arunachal’s past, the state government has taken up the task of documenting the stories of unsung heroes of Arunachal, to be released on the statehood day on 20 February,” he said.

He said that chapters dedicated to the state’s unsung heroes will also be introduced to schoolchildren as part of their syllabus.

“In addition, documentation of Arunachal’s tangible and intangible heritage cultures, and publishing of books and souvenirs on folktales and folklores in the indigenous languages of different tribes of Arunachal are also underway,” Mein said.

The DCM also informed that several heritage centres, prayer halls and indigenous learning centres are being constructed in various districts.

Mein lauded the efforts of the Tagin community in preserving their culture and traditions.

MLA Nyamar Karbak appealed to the people to not drink too much in the name of festivals.

“No doubt alcohol is part of festivity and culture, but it should be minimised to a safe limit,” he said.

Karbak also emphasised on learning and speaking one’s own language/mother tongue.

MLA Tanyi Soki highlighted the significance and mythological aspects of the festival.

Si-Donyi Festival Committee secretary Rukdam Jeram read out the Si-Donyi mythology.

Other highlights of the festival were colourful ritual dances, a ‘mega dance’, and indigenous games and sports events.

MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jummum Ete Deori, Dasanglu Pul, Tsering Tashi and Balo Raja also attended the festival.

In West Siang district, the Tagin community residing in headquarters Aalo celebrated Si-Donyi festival with pomp and gaiety on Friday.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, who along with ZPM Genya Ori and others attended the festivity, appealed to the Tagin community to preserve their age-old culture and tradition, “as it symbolises the identity of our own tribe.”

Ori and celebration committee chairman Tapung Eyum also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell & DIPROs)