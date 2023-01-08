ACF laments violence against Christian community

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of violence against the Christian community in various parts of India.

The ACF said that incidents like the one that occurred in Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh are on the rise in the poll-bound states. “Such acts are orchestrated to polarise the gullible citizens of India on religious lines and convert the majority community into vote bank,” it said in a press release.

“This is a sinister way of weaponizing religion for political ends,” the ACF said.

The forum appealed to the politicians of the country, irrespective of their party affiliations, to desist from “weaponizing” religion for political gains.

The ACF expressed solidarity with “the Christians and others in the country who continue to experience aggression and injustice.”