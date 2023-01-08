Sona mourns BEO’s demise

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Monigong (Shi-Yomi) BEO Tapu Yorung, who passed away on 6 January at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, following a prolonged illness.

Yorung, who hailed from Karle village in Shi-Yomi district, is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter.

“I am deeply anguished to hear about the sad demise of Tapu Yorung, a senior member and a very close friend. He was closely associated with me and guided me how to bring about changes in remote Monigong circle of Shi-Yomi district. His untimely demise will create a void in the Bokar community in particular and entire Shi-Yomi district in general.

“I pray to the almighty god to grant him eternal rest and peace,” the speaker said in his condolence message.

The Shi-Yomi district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) also deeply mourned Yorung’s demise.

Describing him as a sincere and dedicated teacher who was respected by all, the ATA unit stated that “the vacuum created by his untimely demise cannot be filled.”

It offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (Speaker’s PR Cell)