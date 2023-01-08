MLA inspects site for new settlement

BANFERA, 7 Jan: Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu on Friday inspected Rimtho – a proposed site for a new settlement here in Longding district – while attending the annual jungle clearance at the village chief’s farmland.

Rimtho is 3 kms away from Banfera village, and has been proposed by the villagers as the location for the establishment of a new village.

The MLA gave his approval in principle after thoroughly inspecting the site and hearing the appeal of the villagers.

He, however, cautioned the villagers against delaying the project, once approved, “on the pretext of land compensation.”

“This new village, once established, will be developed into a model village. Modern town planning will be employed with systematic areas for dwelling houses, roads, street, water sources, etc,” he said.

He assured to take up the matter with the state government at the earliest.

Village chief Panwang Wangham, GBs and panchayat leaders were present on the occasion.