Min asks states to overcome water challenges ahead

BHOPAL, 7 Jan: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said water will be a big challenge for India in the coming years due to population growth, climate change, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and economic boom.

He was addressing the valedictory function of the first All India Annual States Ministers’ Conference on Water Vision@2047, being held here for the past two days.

“We all agree water will be a big challenge in the coming years due to increased population, climate change, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and economic boom, all of which have increased water requirements of the nation,” he said.

“We will surpass the harvestable component of water resources and, therefore, need to plan towards 2047. Since water is a state subject, it is the responsibility of the states to work towards overcoming this challenge,” he added. (PTI)