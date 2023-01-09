Everester Jamsenpa inaugurates ABVP conference

PASIGHAT, 8 Jan: Everester and Padma Shri awardee Dr Anshu Jamsenpa on Sunday inaugurated the three-day 10th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here in East Siang district.

The theme of the conference is ‘Yuva se banega atmanirbhar Arunachal’.

This was followed by the inauguration of an exhibition on ‘Heroes of 1962 Sino-India war in Arunachal, heroes of Arunachal, tribal heroes of India, environment and conservation, and ABVP activities’ by the first woman army officer from the state, Lt Col Ponung Doming.

Around 500 delegates from all districts of Aruna-chal, besides ABVP office bearers from Arunachal and other NE states, and Delhi Students’ Union president Akshit Dahiya are attending the conference.

Important social issues like the drug menace, cyber security, environment and conservation, leadership, etc, will be discussed during the conference.

Renowned oncology surgeon and former ABVP president Dr S Subbiah was also present. (DIPRO)