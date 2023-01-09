Truck damages welcome gate

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 8 Jan: One half of the welcome gate at the entry point here in East Siang district, erected and maintained by the tourism department, collapsed when a six-wheeler truck carrying a hydro-lifter machine, proceeding towards the Ruksin-Ngorlung side, was crossing the gate on Sunday morning.

The machine-laden truck belongs to Silicon Company, which is running a production unit at the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok. It is said that the company has given an undertaking to the local administration to have the damaged portion of the gate repaired as soon as possible.