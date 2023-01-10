Singpho tableau to represent Arunachal during R-Day parade in Delhi

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 9 Jan: Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho is leading an eight-member Singpho troupe to New Delhi on 11 January to participate in the tableaux parade during Republic Day on 26 January at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

As per the procedure, only eight participants in traditional Singpho attire have been allowed to perform on top of the tableau during the parade.

The tableau, depicting Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the annual cultural festival of the Singpho tribe, will be a symbol of a diverse but united Arunachal.