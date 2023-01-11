23rd GWS foundation day: achievers felicitated

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Galo achievers in academics, games & sports, music & arts, and other fields of repute were felicitated with certificates, mementoes and cash prizes during the 23rd foundation day celebration of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), organised by the GWS CEC at the DK Convention Hall here on Tuesday.

GWS president Marnya Ete in his speech conveyed best wishes to all the felicitated achievers and appealed to the Galo Gumin members to “think and act towards greater cause of the community, leaving behind petty illogical issues and differences which are detrimental to the greater cause of our society.”

The attractions of the day included career counselling sessions for the achievers and youths, which were conducted by invited resource persons Prof Tomo Riba and Dr Toni Ete.

A cultural display was also presented.

The event witnessed the participation of all the Galo achievers, besides their parents and guardians, dignitaries including legislators, senior citizens, technocrats and bureaucrats, patrons and advisors of the GWS, students, youths, and others.

Earlier, in the morning, Marnya Ete hoisted the GWS flag at the Galo Heritage Centre-cum-Mopin ground, in the presence of GWS CEC members.