Arunachal youth gets chance to interact with PM

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Nang Priya Longphoi of Arunachal Pradesh is among the 27 youths selected to participate in an event being organised in the central hall of Parliament to commemorate the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 23 January.

Of them, eight will speak on the life, philosophy, contribution and teachings of Bose.

Longphoi will also get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All the selected youths will be attired in the traditional dresses of their respective states, according to a release from the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.