Residential theatre workshop underway

DAHUNG, 10 Jan: A ‘production-oriented residential theatre workshop’, being organised by New Delhi-based National School of Drama, got underway at the Central Institute of Himalayan Cultural Studies here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The workshop was inaugurated by former sports & youth affairs director DK Dinglow, renowned filmmaker DK Thungon, and renowned film editor Dr Guru Dorjee Thongdok.

Around 25 school and undergraduate students will take part in the month-long workshop. They will be trained for a theatre play titled ‘Hamara Samay’, which is going to be presented on the valedictory day of the workshop on 10 February.

The play has been designed and is being directed by Sukh Bashel, who is being supported by Karpu Chisi as assistant director, Guru Wangdi as acting improviser, Rashmita Saikia as voice-speech and acting faculty, and Mintu Shaan as art & craft expert.

“‘Hamara Samay’ is conceptualised to showcase the migration of villagers to cities in search of employment, affecting the ancestral culture and assets through an inter-caste love story between a Bugun boy and a Nepali girl. It shall highlight the potential of agriculture, entrepreneurship and tourism perspectives of the region,” according to a release.

“The play also focuses on the importance of the endangered bird species Bugun liocichla, which is reportedly found only in the Eaglenest bird sanctuary in West Kameng district,” the release added.