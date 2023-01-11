MLA inspects new settlement area, road work

KANUBARI, 10 Jan: Local MLA Gabriel D Wangsu on Monday inspected the Shalai area in Chopnu village – a proposed site of settlement – in Longding district.

The MLA also inspected the new road construction work from Kamnu to Shalai, leading to the site, on the same day.

He urged the contractor and the work agency to not compromise with the quality of work.

Expressing displeasure over the first phase of road construction work from Rimpong to Shalai, the MLA said, “Any settlement without proper road connectivity is illogical and the local contractors should give their best to ensure quality road for their people, as the government will not sanction the fund over and again for the same project.”

The first phase of the Rimpong to Shalai road construction is complete, while

the 2-km-long Kamnu to Shalai road construction work is being carried out under the second phase. The road connects the new settlement site with the rest of the state.

Interacting with the villagers, the MLA advised them against settling down on hilltops.

“Settlements on hilltops may have been logical earlier due to constant inter-village feuds during the headhunting days, but now we must come down towards the more comfortable plains and towards water sources. This new settlement here will not only help decongest the population of Chopnu village but pave the way for better livelihood with perennial water sources and road connectivity,” he said.

The MLA also inspected the under-construction Bailey bridge over the Tissing river, connecting Chubam circle with Lawnu circle, and instructed the work executing agency to expedite the work.