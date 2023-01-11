Guv emphasises on strengthening spirit of entrepreneurship

PASIGHAT, 10 Jan: Governor BD Mishra emphasised on strengthening “the spirit of entrepreneurship” among the youths to boost the economic growth of Arunachal Pradesh and make it self-reliant.

The governor also stressed on “standardising the quality of local products to enhance their sale, thus enhancing the local economy.”

Interacting with GBs, government officials and soldiers of the Indian Army here in East Siang district on Tuesday, Mishra said that funds allocated for various projects and programmes must be visible on the ground.

“The development process is the responsibility of every citizen. The GBs, the government officials and the public must take the onus to ensure that not a single paisa is wasted,” he said.

The governor appealed to the people to contribute to make India self-reliant.

“Let us all join hands and work for the wellbeing and prosperity of our people,” he said.

Mishra said that the central government is emphasising on four important pillars of development – infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion – to boost good governance across every sector.

He also addressed the officers and soldiers of the 56 Artillery Brigade at the Segar military station, and asked them to be disciplined, courageous and dutiful. He also advised them to be proactive and cooperative with the civil administration.

Mishra presented a silver salver to the artillery brigade headquarters as a token of appreciation. The salver was received by 56 Artillery Brigade Commander, Brig Manish Kumar. (Raj Bhavan)