NSCN-R operative apprehended

CHANGLANG, 11 Jan: An operative of the NSCN-R was apprehended from Nadipar here during a joint operation conducted by the 31st Assam Rifles and Changlang district police on 10 January.

The apprehended operative has been identified as self-styled lieutenant Lumai Tailu (42) of New Shallang in Changlang district, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed.

The security forces recovered one Chinese hand grenade from nearby his house.

The apprehended operative was reportedly involved in extortion racket in Changlang district.

A criminal case has been registered against him at Changlang Police Station. Further investigation is underway.