Misra interacts with weavers, distributes yarns

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: The First Lady of the state, Neelam Misra interacted with local weavers at Tuting, near Line of Actual Control in Upper Siang district and at Pasighat in East Siang district on 10 January.

Misra distributed cotton yarns to the selected weavers to motivate them to continue the age-old tradition of tribal community.

While interacting with the local weavers, Misra said

that Arunachal Pradesh has an age-old rich legacy of handloom and handicrafts which has been largely practiced by women.

“From time immemorial, loin loom weaving has been an important source of socio-economic empowerment of women,” she said and appealed to the people “not to let this tradition fade away in a misplaced idea for modernization.”

“The traditional practice of loin loom weaving by using natural fiber will definitely contribute to nation building. Also, with the concerted effort of women, it will give a strong foundation to Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” Misra said.

She exhorted the people to promote and popularize loin loom and contribute towards creating world class textile products for our sustainable development.

Interacting with a group of weavers at Pasighat, Misra suggested innovative ideas and designs while sticking to the traditional patterns to promote the exclusive styles of clothes of the tribal communities. She emphasized on marketable and high quality products. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)