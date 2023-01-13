62 youths register with vocational trg providers

BOMDILA, 12 Jan: Sixty-two unemployed youths, including students, registered with two vocational training providers (VTP) during a ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ organised here by the West Kameng district industries department on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Assistant Director Passang Tsering Monpa motivated the youths to take part in the training programme with full enthusiasm. He also advised the vocational training providers to “share timely updates about the status of trainees with the department.”

Motivating the youths to join courses provided by the tourism department, District Tourism Officer Tracy Thongdok said, “There are lots of avenues of opportunity for self-employment generation in the district.”

The representatives of the VTPs spoke about their training courses, duration of the courses, and the eligibility criteria for the courses.

Earlier, Textile & Handicrafts Deputy Director (i/c) Rinchin Nima informed the trainees about the different courses offered by the department, while Dirang ITI Vice Principal SK Sharma informed the youths about the different courses offered by the institute.

District Horticulture Officer (i/c) R Sora spoke about different schemes under the horticulture department.

Career counselling and registration were provided by the Assam Professional Academy (automobile, hardware and tour operator); Yuva Arunachal (plumbing and masonry); and Durga Mishra (tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, apprenticeship programme).