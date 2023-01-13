BJP team visits border villages in Anjaw

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: A state BJP team, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, visited remote Kaho, Chaglagam and Taflagam villages in Anjaw district from 9-11 January as part of its ‘Sarhad Yatra’ “to give salute to the armed forces in borders,” the party informed in a release.

During an interaction with the panchayat leaders and residents of the three villages at Kaho, the panchayat leaders and the villagers sought the government’s attention towards “extension of highway on priority as armed forces are facing lots of problems,” the release said, adding that “all the government schemes are being properly implemented in the area.”

The team assured the villagers and the panchayat leaders that it would apprise the state government of their grievances.

Tarak said that the state government, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, is giving due attention to the border villages.

“There are lots of welfare schemes for the border villages that are being implementing by the BJP government in the state,” he said, and urged the villagers to avail of the schemes.

Tarak expressed appreciation for the state and the central governments for identifying Kaho as a model village. “All needful infrastructures will be set up under the model village project by the government shortly,” he said.

The BJP team later interacted with ITBP officials and “saluted them for their dedication and committed service to the nation,” the release said.