Mossang inspects SWMP project

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang, along with UD Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji and corporators on Thursday inspected the under-construction solid waste management plant (SWMP) in Dapoyarlo-Chimpu in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Mossang said that the SWMP is one of the significant projects of the state government.

“Once completed, the project will help manage tons of daily garbage in the capital region,” he said.

The minister said that the IMC is working hard to complete the project, “and probably by next two years, it will start functioning.”

Phassang informed that the IMC is putting every effort to expedite the project.

“We are working on this project, that will help us to solve garbage problem for the next fifty years,” he said.

He also expressed concern that the NGT has imposed a fine on the IMC over the absence of an SWMP in Itanagar.

The mayor also urged the residents to cooperate with the IMC in disposing of garbage by segregating dry and wet garbage.