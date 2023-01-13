No substandard rice distributed: FCI RO

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Reacting to the news headlined ‘APSFC initiates departmental action…’, etc, regarding distribution of substandard rice to the beneficiaries in Seram village in East Siang district, which was published in the Wednesday issue of this daily, the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) regional office (RO) here on Thursday denied the charge levelled by the Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APFSC).

“With regard to the report of substandard rice having been distributed to beneficiaries through M/s Yung Tapang FPS, Seram village of Mebo circle, during the month of June 2022, it is clarified that the FCI RO GM had apprised the APSFC of the operation of the FCI in the state and the procedures followed by the FCI at the time of issuing of food to the authorities of the state food department.

“Only foodgrains stock conforming to specification was issued from FCI godown under East Siang district at Pasighat under joint certification of FCI official and authorised state government nominee. No substandard stock was issued, as appeared in the media reports.

“For some lapses in departmental procedures, action has been taken against officials by the FCI divisional manager, Banderdewa,” it stated in a release.