ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Nani Sonam from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India in the Street and Park World Championship-2023, which will take place from 29 to 12 February in Sharhah, UAE.

Sonam had earlier won a gold medal in the 60th National Roller Skating Championship-2022.

The event is also a qualification event for the Paris Summer Olympic -2024, informed Arunachal Pradesh Skating Association president Tayuk Sonam on Thursday.