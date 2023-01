ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Welcoming all devotees and pilgrims to Parshuram Kund in Lohit district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he said: “May almighty Parasuram grant his blessings for the happiness of each and every one of us.” (Raj Bhavan)