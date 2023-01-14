Felix asks CPWD to expedite construction of FTI

ITANAGAR, Jan 13: Information & Public Relations Minister Bamang Felix on Friday expressed concern over the delay in completion of the construction of the Film & Television Institute (FTI) in Jote, and directed the central public works department (CPWD) officials to expedite the construction work and complete them in a time-bound manner.

The IPR minister gave the direction during a meeting with CPWD Executive Engineer Prasoon Kumar Pal, in the presence of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRF&TI) Director Himangshu Khatua, IPR Director Onyok Pertin, and other officials of the SRF&TI and the DIPR.

The meeting was convened following the recent visit of a team of officials from the SRF&TI to the upcoming FTI.

Reviewing the progress of work and allied undertakings, the minister assured to provide all possible assistance for its early completion.

The CPWD EE informed that almost all civil construction works have been completed, barring the technical aspects.

Later, the visiting SRF&TI officials called on Chief Secretary Dharmendra and submitted a memorandum pertaining to the FTI. (DIPRO)