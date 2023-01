[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 14 Jan: The Miao battalion and the Joypur battalion of the 5 Sector/IGAR (North) provided computer systems to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kharsang on 11 January, and to the government higher secondary school here in Changlang district on 12 January, respectively.

The principals of both the schools expressed hope that their schools would get more such help from the two battalions in the future.