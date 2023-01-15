APYC blames L/Subansiri DA over accident at NEEPCO dam

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has expressed shock over the accident which occurred on 11 January at the NEEPCO dam in Yazali (Lower Subansiri district), in which, it said, one person was drowned and four others were injured.

“While mourning the unfortunate loss of a life, we express our resentment over the persistent road blockade for the construction of the Potin-Pangin road project (Package 1) imposed by the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, which has been the sole reason behind the accident.

“In fact, it is noteworthy that complete blockage of traffic is illegal for construction of highways, that too in a busy road which connects five districts like Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri.

“The incident occurred due to haste as the driver took diversion in order to reach his destination on time via the Ranganadi project, despite restrictions,” it said, adding that “had there been no road blockade, no such incident would have happened in whatsoever circumstances.”

It said that the Lower Subansiri district administration should be held responsible for the incident “and justice should be delivered to the victims by immediately releasing ex gratia to the bereaved family, and also provide medical aid to the injured persons.”

“Furthermore, complete road blockade order should be lifted immediately to avoid any such untoward incident,” the APYC added.