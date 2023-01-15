Man accidentally shot at while hunting; incident had nothing to do with boundary issue: Police

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: One Paniram Phangsu, a resident of Helemsapori in Biswanath district of Assam, suffered bullet injuries when he was accidentally shot at by his son-in-law, one Panye Takar, while hunting in the Helemsapori reserve forest area on Saturday morning.

The victim was immediately shifted to the RK Mission hospital here, and was later referred to the TRIHMS for further treatment.

Balijan SDPO Maga Tago informed that the incident occurred between 8 and 9 am.

“Upon receipt of information regarding the incident, a police team followed up the matter and found that the victim was shifted to RK Mission hospital, Itanagar, and was later referred to TRIHMS,” Tago said.

A police team led by the Balijan SDPO also reached TRIHMS, and spoke to the victim’s family and took stock of the victim’s condition.

“During the course of inquiry, it was found that the victim and his son-in-law had gone on a hunting expedition in the forest and there the son-in-law accidentally fired at his father-in-law, mistaking him for a wild boar. The victim received 7 pellets in his left lung, fired from a bore gun,” the SDPO informed.

“A GD entry is made at Balijan police station as per information we received from Assam counterpart. The police will register a case if any written complaint is made,” added the SDPO, and clarified that the incident had nothing to do with the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue.