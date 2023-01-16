Shergaon gets waste segregation unit

SHERGAON, 15 Jan: Rupa ADC Lobsang Tsetan, along with Shergaon CO (i/c) T Pentsom inaugurated a waste segregation unit, to be run and managed by local NGO Garung Thuk, at Shergaon village in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The NGO, with help from the Shergaon Village Council (SVC), plans to run waste management for the entire village. The ADC commended the NGO’s efforts and promised to extend all necessary help from the administration to run the waste management system in the village which has recently seen huge tourist inflow.

“The frequent cleanliness drives are fine. What next? Where does all the garbage go?” said Garung Thuk chairman Ledo Thungon.

“We plan to segregate the waste at source, collect the waste, and bring it to the segregation unit. The NGO has installed waste bin with anti-topple stands in the village from its own sources. The NGO plans to develop a sustainable model of waste management, without harming the environment, keeping in mind reduce, reuse and recycle,” he said.

SVC chairman Rinchong Lama said that “the NGO has been working very hard for the development of the village, since its inception eight years ago.”

The programme was attended by, among others, members of the SVC, panchayat members, personnel of the 73rd Bn SSB, school teachers, members of women SHGs, and youths of Shergaon.