‘Women on Wheels’ reach Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The participants in a ‘Women on Wheels (WoW)’ drive were received by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) here on Monday.

Organised by the Amazing Namaste Foundation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the WoW drive is a special initiative to give the participants an opportunity to experience the beauty of the Northeast.

Under the programme, the participating women will cover a cumulative distance of 40,000 kms in Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The drive is supported by the National Commission for Women and the state women’s commissions of the respective states.

Welcoming the participants to Arunachal, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said, “The WoW drive is a platform to explore and appreciate the people and places of the Northeast. The drive will also give an opportunity to all the brave ladies who have arrived on wheels from different parts of the country to know us closely, build a strong relationship, and bridge the gaps that we have.”

The APSCW chairperson further said that “the AKAM is a celebration of the achievements of the women of Northeast in various fields, such sports, creativity, entrepreneurship and socioeconomic development.”

Several women of the state, including political leaders, entrepreneurs and social workers, took part in the interaction programme.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling and its secretary-general Tojum Potom, Oju Welfare Association chairperson Anya Ratan, BJP Mahila Morcha Itanagar general secretary Tadar Yari, and APSCW members Maya Pulu and Komna Moidam were present on the occasion.

The WoW team will be visiting Pakke-Kessang district next.