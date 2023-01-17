Institute says is not involved in APPSC paper leak scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: After being at the receiving end of trolls on social media platforms over the APPSC paper leak scam, the administration of JEJU Institute here on Monday said that the institute “has no responsibility or involvement on the APPSC AE paper leak scam.”

The institute came under the spotlight following an FIR lodged by one Gyamar Padang, claiming that one of the accused, Akhilesh Yadav, was a teacher at the institute.

Addressing a press conference, JEJU Institute managing coordinator Marpok Taji said that Yadav’s association with JEJU Institute was “purely as a freelancer.”

“If required, we do hire him. He was also associated with other institutes, and he teaches students in other places in his own capacity,” Taji said.

“Yadav’s involvement in the paper leak scam was his own responsibility. The institute has nothing to do with him,” he added.

Taji further clarified that complainant Padang and alleged accused Thomas Gaduk were not enrolled as students at JEJU Institute, “though Gaduk was taking personal guidance from Yadav.”

He said also that the few candidates from JEJU Institute who were arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak scam might have personal connection with the people involved in the scam, but that the institute had no role in it.

“The name of JEJU Institute is not in the chargesheets of the SIC and the CBI, so the management of the institute is clean in this fiasco,” Taji said.

He also issued a caution to those who are “indulging in a smear campaign and trolling the institute without an iota of truth.”