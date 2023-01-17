Min lays foundation stone of dist & sessions court in Darka

DARKA, 16 Jan: Textile & Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra laid the foundation stone of the district & sessions court in Humi here in West Siang district on Monday, in the presence of MLA Kento Jini, Darka Baan Development-cum-Gida-Isi Committee secretary Jumli Padu, and others.

The plot for the court, measuring 25,000 square metres, was donated by late Mimmar Ete and late Hikar Doji, of Darka village.

“The scope of district and sessions court will provide lots of opportunities for the local people,” one Minto Ete said, and urged the minister to have the existing short-cut road from Aalo to Darka completed. He also sought an inter-village road, and maintenance of the roads.

Aalo ADC (i/c) Henkir Lollen commended the land donors, and said that “Darka village has always stood in the front row to donate land for the development of the district.”

West Siang District & Sessions Court Judge Nani Grayu thanked the MLA, and requested the authority concerned to have the court building constructed “within this financial year,” without compromising on quality.

Jini thanked the land donors, and urged the people of Darka to “cooperate for the construction of the court.” He said that “the construction of the court shall be on tender basis, and the land donors cannot claim for the construction of the court.”

The minister requested Jini to “work together for overall development,” and urged him to “guide till the completion of the construction of the court.”

He said that the construction of the road from the NEFTU to Darka was sanctioned and completed on time.

The ceremony was attended also by Chief Judicial Magistrate Tadu Tamang, GBs, and others. (DIPRO)