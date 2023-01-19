EC announces by-poll to Lumla assembly seat

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced by-poll to Lumla assembly seat in Tawang district.

According to a notification issued by the commission, the by-poll will be held on 27 February.

The assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of Jambey Tashi in November last year.

The commission announced that the filing of nomination will take place on January 31, while the last date to file nominations will be seven February. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on eight February. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be 10 February. The counting will take place on two March.

The model code of conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force in the entire Tawang district with the announcement of election schedules. It will remain in force till the completion of the election.