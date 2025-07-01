Creation of PWD sub-divn in Dollungmukh approved

RAGA, 30 Jun: The state government has approved the creation of a Public Works Department (PWD) subdivision in Dollungmukh in Kamle district.

The order also includes the creation of two temporary posts, sanctioned for a period up to 18 February, 2026, effective from the date of issuance of the order. The development is subject to the availability of funds under the appropriate head of account.

“This is a proud moment for the people of Kamle. The long-pending demand for a dedicated PWD subdivision in Dollungmukh has finally materialized,” Raga MLA Rotom Tebin said.

Tebin expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the PWD portfolio, for his continued support and vision for balanced regional development.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former MLAs Murtem Tamar and Tarin Dakpe, who had initially pursued the creation of the subdivision during their respective tenures.