New APSCW team assumes office

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The newly constituted 7th body of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, assumed office on 30 June.

In a press release, the APSCW member secretary stated that the team looks forward to working for and serving women and society as a whole through the commission.

“The newly inducted members bring vast experience in social work, law, education, and women’s empowerment. Their inclusion is expected to strengthen the commission’s capacity to address women’s issues and welfare,” the release said.

Tsering Dolma is the vice chairperson, and Aben Mize, Kipa Kaya Rughu, Techi Nikhi Yab and Kotu Bui are members of the commission.