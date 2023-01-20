ATA threatens to launch stir over unmet demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Stressing that the state government address its several demands, the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) has threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement during the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education examinations if the government fails to address the demands.

In a press statement, the ATA demanded that the state government “completely bifurcate” the elementary education directorate and the secondary education directorate, down to the block level.

Stating that it submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on Thursday, the ATA also urged the government to “modify the existing recruitment rules for all categories of employees working under the two directorates,” and demanded that “no appointment should be done in the posts of district adult education officer, assistant project officer, and block education officer.”

The association further requested the government to “review the ISSE byelaw and the post of deputy state project director or state project director (ISSE),” and said that “the posts should be inducted from the parent department.”

The teaching fraternity also sought enhancement of earned leave from 10 days to 20 days, and “immediate renovation and construction of all dilapidated school infrastructure and teacher’s quarters.”

Expressing anguish over the lack of response from the government, the ATA claimed that, “despite repeated demands, the government has failed to address our issues.”