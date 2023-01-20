Keep up with development but preserve indigenous cultures: Mein

NAMSAI, 19 Jan: “The people of Arunachal Pradesh need to keep up with the evolving pace of development, but they also need to preserve and protect their indigenous cultures and beliefs equally,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday, addressing the inaugural function of the 7th State Level Indigenous Youth Festival, being organised by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh from 18-22 January at the Poi Pee Mau ground here.

Mein congratulated the IFCSAP’s members “for continuing with their efforts toward the protection, preservation and promotion of the various cultures, traditions and beliefs of the numerous indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He said that the festival would provide “a platform for cultural integration, while promoting peace and harmony among the various indigenous communities of Arunachal.”

“These events play a crucial role in highlighting the state’s traditional arts and crafts, local cuisines, songs, and dances, and go a long way in providing a source of livelihood to the community members,” Mein said.

He said that “the rapid expansion of globalisation has immensely benefitted civilizations all over, but has also contributed to the gradual erosion of ancient customs, values, and traditions.”

The DCM further said that, “in order to ensure that the people of Arunachal are able to keep up with the evolving development in the state without losing their ancestral roots, the state government is committed to building indigenous prayer halls and gurukuls in every district of the state.”

“These establishments,” he said, “will facilitate the practice of indigenous festivals, passing indigenous knowledge to younger generations, and preserving the rich and diverse heritage of the land for generations to come.”

The inaugural function was attended also by former Rajya Sabha member Tarun Vijay, former chief minister Mukut Mithi, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and others. (DCM’s PR Cell)