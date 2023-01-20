Prog under Int’l Year of Millets held

AALO, 19 Jan: The agriculture department here in West Siang district organised a programme as part of the International Year of Millets, on Thursday.

The government of India declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, which has been accepted by the United Nations General Assembly.

During the programme, DIO Margi Ete highlighted the importance of millet and its cultivation, and urged the farmers to attend such training programmes held from time to time.

Besides Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Henkir Lollen, Aalo East ZPM H Loyi Ango, ADOs, AFAs , ZPMs, GPCs, and GPMs attended the programme. (DIPRO)