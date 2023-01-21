Govt must act, win trust

Wrestlers’ Protest

By Insaf

Kudos to the country’s top wrestlers for coming out of the ring and on to the streets, bringing out the dark side of Wrestling Federation of India. The ongoing protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia against BJP MP and WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and physical abuse, demands swift action. The Sports Ministry must ask him to go first and investigations into the grave allegations taken forward. It cannot be seen as just a wrestling match between the medallists and the ‘powerful’, as the charge is that “Women wrestlers and so many girls have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president,” and worse for many years. Singh’s denial and Haryana Chief Minister Khattar’s statement on Thursday last that the issue has been taken note of it by him and Sports Minister and WFI asked to respond in 72-hours, is simply not enough. It hasn’t convinced the protestors of justice. A stern message instead must go out from the Centre, to give confidence to women so they no longer silently tolerate the abuse.

The Opposition in Haryana has spoken out in support of the wrestlers and so also the Phogat khap as majority of them are from the State. Why is the Union government not listening is a question being raised, with another “Is it because the accusations are being levelled at a BJP MP (six terms)?” A government, said the Congress, is supposed to be the guardian of a sports person. “These sports persons who bring laurels for our nation are children of our soil. How can the BJP-JJP coalition government remain silent after seeing such injustice being meted out to them?” The issue should not turn into a political slugfest as the wrestlers have risked their career and dreams by speaking out. For enough is enough. There must be zero tolerance towards sexual abuse. They have appealed to Prime Minister, Home and Sports Ministers to hear their demands and regain their trust. Not asking for too much, is it?

Telangana Takes 1st Step

Telangana and its chief KCR has sounded the bugle for battle 2024. The mega rally at Khammam on Wednesday last was a big-ticket event for the Chief Minister. His intent of changing TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samiti left no one in doubt as he said: “If a BRS proposed government” was to capture power, Centre’s initiatives like the ‘LIC disinvestment’ and Agnipath scheme would be scrapped. Prime Minister Modi would go home after Lok Sabha polls…The podium was shared with just two Chief Ministers —Delhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CPM’s Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, SP’s chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI leader D Raja. However, the message by those present has set the ball rolling: “BJP has started counting its days and it would not last a day more in power after its present tenure; Now, the country wants a change. People have come to know these people (NDA government) didn’t come to change the country. They just came to ruin it. 10 years is over. How long will you wait?” was the message. The question would oddly apply to the Opposition itself, for the absence of non-BJP States does raise an eyebrow. Will there be a united front?

NE Opens Poll Season

Three north-eastern States, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are kicking off the election season this year. Nirvachan Sadan announced polling dates as February 16 for the former and 27 for the latter two. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promptly launched TMC’s campaign at a public rally in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, accusing NPP-led Conrad Sangma government of playing ‘proxy’ for BJP and ‘taking dictation’ from Delhi and Guwahati (Himanta Biswa Sarma.) ‘If you want to change the corrupt and discredited government, then there’s no alternative to TMC’, she urged the voter. Notwithstanding, ‘scams’ her ministers and MPs are mired in! TMC has already declared 52 candidates of 60 seats, after emerging as main opposition with 12 Congress MLAs (3 having left though), led by former CM Mukul Sangma, joining her. Big test alright after miserable performance in Goa. Meanwhile, Congress has knocked on EC door expressing concern over ‘law and order situation’ in Tripura, following an attack on its In-charge and 16 leaders on Wednesday by ‘known BJP faces.” The northeast polls promise to get national attention.

Congress Jodo Instead?

What should Rahul Gandhi’s next agenda be after ‘Bharat jodo yatra’? No guess required—’Congress Jodo yatra’, is an obvious answer. The last day of his yatra in Punjab saw former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal join the BJP. His resignation letter read: “7 years ago, I merged the People’s Party of Punjab with yours with immense hope, and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history…Initial enthusiasm gradually gave way to disappointing disillusionment.” A day before the yatra reached J&K, spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned on ‘ideological grounds’ following the party’s decision to allow former minister Lal Singh, responsible in sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case, to join the yatra. Add to this, the fire hasn’t yet been doused in simmering Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot fired yet another salvo, the 4th in a row, against Chief Minister Gehlot, questioning that four years of government have passed and why action hasn’t been taken on corruption allegations against BJP leader Vasundhara Raje? Whereas, the BJP is making false allegations against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, lodging cases against them, having them summoned by ED, etc. But that’s not the main problem. As Badal said ‘how can one operate in a party which is at war with itself, not in Punjab but in many states…” Rahul needs to walk the talk.

TN Governor ‘Backtracks’

Round one may well go to the ruling DMK in its big fight with the Raj Bhavan. Governor Ravi on Wednesday last had to issue a clarification on “Tamizhagam” saying the word ‘Tamil Nadu’ has become a topic of discussion, but a smug DMK views it as ‘backtracking.’ Unwilling to put an end to the controversy it rejected Ravi’s explanation, accusing him of projecting the party as ‘divisive’ and hitting hard that “a person who occupied the gubernatorial position has no locus standi to comment on Tamil Nadu or its culture or language.” Recall Raj Bhavan’s Pongal celebration invites printed in Tamil, referred to him as ‘Governor of Tamizhagam’ and had also replaced state government emblem with that of the Union. This triggered widespread protest from both public and political parties. In fact, it is said that BJP leadership is concerned about the ongoing tussle as it does impact its plans in the South. Will there be a change of guard as demanded by DMK? — INFA