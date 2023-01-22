8 trucks loaded with illegal logs seized

DEOMALI, 21 Jan: The 18th Garhwal Rifles and the local administration here in Tirap district seized eight trucks loaded with illegal logs, along with a crane, during night patrolling along the Namsang-Hukanjuri road here.

The seized trucks with 62 logs and the crane were handed over to the Deomali DFO for lodging a formal complaint under the Forest Act and other due procedures.

As per input received from Deomali ADC Bishakha Yadav and CO Dr Balban Kamlo, the seized items are now in the custody of the Deomali division of the forest department.

The night patrolling team was led by Captain Suraj Rai. (DIPRO)