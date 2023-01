Anjangmai Mam, a first-generation MSc girl student from Pukhuri village in Wakro circle of Lohit district, received a gold medal, along with the TA Ramalinga Chettiar Award from union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the 34th convocation ceremony of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women, a deemed university with accreditation A++ grade by the NAAC. – Lohit Libraries