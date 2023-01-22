Awareness prog on natural farming

AALO, 21 Jan: More than 375 farmers, along with 20 other stakeholders, including government officers, members of SHGs, progressive farmers and entrepreneurs, participated in an ‘Awareness-cum-kisan mela on natural farming’ programme, organised here by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Saturday.

During the event, which was inaugurated by Basar (Leparada)-based 49th ITBP Second-in-Command Saurabh Dubey, KVK Head Dr MS Baruah outlined the importance of natural farming, and a farmers-scientists session on natural farming was also conducted.

The farmers were apprised of the various government schemes for the agriculture and allied sectors.

“A method demonstration on preparation of jeevamrit, beejamrit and meemastra, which are the main pillars of natural farming, was done by KVK ACTO Dr K Suraj Singh, and an exhibition stall competition was also organised during the programme,” the KVK informed in a release, adding that prizes were distributed to the participating members of SHGs and line departments.

Agriculture inputs were later distributed to all the SHGs.