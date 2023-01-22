Oyan HGB Muhim Pait passes away

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Jan: The head gaon burah (HGB) of Oyan village in East Siang district, Muhim Pait (84), passed away on Saturday afternoon, following a brief illness.

He is survived by four sons and three daughters.

Pait had served the villagers as their GB for more than three decades. He was appointed as the HGB of Oyan village in 2010.

Late Pait was a cultural legend, devoted to Mising folk arts, and also made immense contributions towards the society.

The Adi Mising Bane Kebang (AMBK) and several other Mising organisations of Assam mourned the HGB’s demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

AMBK secretary-general Okom Yosung in a message said that “late Pait was one of the pioneers of Adi-Mising society who played a vital role in Adi-Mising unification.”

“The Adi and Mising societies of both states have lost a path guide in his demise,” Yosung said.